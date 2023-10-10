The New Landscape of Streaming: Top Movies on PVOD and Netflix

In the ever-evolving world of streaming, new releases on PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) and popular movies on Netflix continue to dominate the market.

Sony’s “The Equalizer 3” debuted on PVOD at $19.99 and quickly claimed the top spot on iTunes and Vudu. It currently sits at number five on Google Play. Meanwhile, the relationship thriller “Fair Play” is already a number one hit on Netflix after the streaming service paid $20 million for worldwide rights.

Denzel Washington’s franchise film, “The Equalizer 3,” also made its PVOD debut after 32 days in theaters. Warner Bros.’ “The Nun II” arrived on PVOD a week earlier at 25 days. While “The Nun II” ranks high on Vudu as the second top movie, it lags behind on iTunes and Google Play, currently at number five and number ten respectively.

Another new addition to the PVOD landscape is “After Everything,” the fifth film in the “After” series based on young-adult novels. It premiered on Vudu at number eight.

“Barbie” from Warner Bros. remains a popular choice on Google Play, ranking number one. It is also the second most rented film on iTunes and fifth on Vudu. Other movies such as “Equalizer,” “The Nun,” “Blue Beetle,” “Gran Torino,” and “Talk to Me” appear on all three lists.

Two movies, “Talk to Me” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” have reduced prices ranging from $4.99 to $5.99. “Indiana Jones” experimented with releasing the film for download at $12.99 before lowering the rental price. This unique strategy helped boost its ranking to third on iTunes and fourth on Vudu while Google Play catches up.

Netflix’s investment of $20 million in “Fair Play” seems to be paying off as it leads the top ten list on the streaming service, surpassing other Netflix originals like “Reptile” and “Nowhere.” Universal titles dominate the list, with movies like “American Made” and Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us.”

Overall, the rankings on various streaming platforms often fluctuate based on pricing, release dates, and viewer preferences. With new movies debuting on PVOD and popular films attracting audiences on Netflix, the landscape of streaming continues to evolve.

Sources:

– [Source name], [URL]

– [Source name], [URL]