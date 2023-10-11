Communications Minister to Discuss Fake News and TikTok Ban

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has announced that issues related to the spread of fake news and the Indonesian government’s ban on e-commerce transactions on TikTok will be discussed in a meeting with its top management. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Parliament building on Wednesday.

Fahmi highlighted the government’s efforts in addressing the spread of fake news through media statements and a daily segment on RTM called ‘Biar Betul!’ He emphasized the need for close cooperation among social media platforms in detecting coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB), as it violates established community guidelines.

Regarding the ban on e-commerce transactions on TikTok in Indonesia, Fahmi expressed the intention to reach out to TikTok’s management to gather more information on the matter. He emphasized the importance of understanding the different contexts in Malaysia and Indonesia before deciding on appropriate measures.

The Indonesian government’s ban on e-commerce transactions on TikTok was implemented to protect offline and market traders from the adverse effects of low-priced online offerings, which have negatively impacted small and medium-scale businesses operating offline.

During the event, Fahmi also expressed his hope that retirees from the Communications and Digitalisation ministry would share their experiences with public servants still in service. This knowledge sharing is aimed at improving the quality of service delivery public servants within the ministry and its associated agencies.

Source: Bernama

Definitions:

– Fake News: False or misleading information presented as news.

– TikTok: A social media platform for sharing short videos.

– E-commerce: Buying and selling goods or services online.

– Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior (CIB): Activity involving the use of fake accounts or networks to manipulate public opinion.

– Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation: Government department responsible for managing communications and digital initiatives.

(Source definitions: Compendium)