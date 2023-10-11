TikTok Management to Discuss Fake News and E-commerce Ban with Malaysian Government

The Malaysian Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil, has announced that a meeting will take place between the top management of TikTok and the government to discuss issues relating to the spread of fake news and the recent ban on e-commerce transactions. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Parliament building.

Fahmi emphasized the government’s proactive stance in addressing the spread of fake news, which has become a growing concern. He highlighted the government’s efforts, including the introduction of a new segment called “Biar Betul!” on RTM, to counter fake news on social media platforms. He also called for close cooperation among social media platforms to detect and address coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Regarding the ban on e-commerce transactions on TikTok the Indonesian government, Fahmi expressed the need to understand the situation and gather detailed information from TikTok’s management. The Malaysian government aims to study the action taken Indonesia before formulating appropriate measures for Malaysia.

The Indonesian government implemented the ban on e-commerce transactions on TikTok to protect offline and market traders. The prices offered online were reportedly too low, which adversely affected small and medium-scale businesses operating offline. Fahmi acknowledged the unique context of Malaysia and emphasized the need for a comprehensive analysis of the situation.

In addition to the discussions on fake news and the e-commerce ban, Fahmi also expressed his appreciation for Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation retirees and their contributions. He emphasized the importance of knowledge sharing to continually improve the quality of service delivery public servants.

Overall, the meeting between TikTok’s management and the Malaysian government aims to address the challenges posed fake news and e-commerce transactions. It also highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and regulated digital environment for its citizens.

