Minister to Address WhatsApp Security Issues

After receiving multiple complaints from individuals whose WhatsApp accounts were hijacked scammers, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil, has announced plans to hold a meeting with Meta, the platform provider for WhatsApp. Fahmi expressed concern over this growing trend, noting that similar incidents have also occurred on the Telegram application.

The Minister aims to understand whether the current security measures in place are sufficient or vulnerable to exploitation criminals. He stressed the need for enhanced understanding and awareness of new forms of scams, as scammers quickly adapt when one scam is curbed.

CyberSecurity Malaysia has also issued a warning about the danger of criminals taking over WhatsApp accounts. To combat online scams, the organization plans to intensify its Anti-Scam Roadshow program next year. This program aims to raise public awareness about cybersecurity issues and preventive measures.

During the National Anti-Scam Roadshow 2023 closing ceremony in Putrajaya, Fahmi highlighted that online fraud is the highest reported cybersecurity incident. Out of the 5,480 incidents recorded from January to November 2023, 63% were related to online fraud. Malaysia, like other countries, is not exempt from cyber threats and attacks, despite efforts to enhance security.

The Anti-Scam Tour program, organized CyberSecurity Malaysia, has been held throughout the year and includes seminars, forums, and dialogues involving cybersecurity experts. The recently concluded Anti-Scam Roadshow 2023 in Putrajaya marked the final edition of the tour series for this year.

By addressing WhatsApp security issues and increasing public awareness, the Malaysian government and CyberSecurity Malaysia strive to protect individuals from falling victim to online scams and fraud.