Malaysia to Address Inappropriate Advertising Content on Social Media Platforms

The Ministry of Communications and Digital in Malaysia is taking action to address the issue of inappropriate advertising content on social media platforms. Several social media providers will be summoned for discussions regarding offensive advertisements, particularly those with sexual content, that should not be displayed in the country. Minister Fahmi Fadzil emphasized the significance of this issue and the role of algorithms in determining the advertisements users are presented with. He acknowledged that algorithms can lead to a “tunnel syndrome” or echo chamber effect, where users are repeatedly exposed to similar content based on their preferences.

To ensure the security and harmony of Malaysia’s multicultural and multi-religious society, the ministry has also collaborated with social media platform providers to remove hate speeches and content related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Between October 1 and November 15, a total of 147 instances of such content were taken down. Efforts will continue to address radical and extremist content through cooperation with international social media platform providers.

The government is also actively promoting peace and balanced information dissemination across the country through mass media. The Code of Content, based on the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides clear guidelines for content standards. The Malaysian Broadcasting Department (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) are committed to delivering objective news to prevent the spread of extreme views, hatred, and panic among the public. These efforts align with the government’s direction and policy without compromising diplomatic relations with any country.

Overall, Malaysia is taking proactive measures to regulate inappropriate advertising content on social media platforms and ensure that its citizens are exposed to balanced and responsible information. Through collaboration with providers and adherence to guidelines, the country aims to maintain security, harmony, and peace within its diverse society.

FAQ

What is the Ministry of Communications and Digital doing regarding inappropriate advertising content on social media?

The Ministry of Communications and Digital in Malaysia is summoning social media platform providers to discuss issues related to inappropriate advertising content on their platforms.

What types of advertisements are deemed inappropriate?

Advertisements with sexual content are among those considered inappropriate and should not be displayed in the country.

How do algorithms play a role in presenting advertisements to users?

Algorithms analyze user preferences and present advertisements based on their interests. This can result in a tendency for users to be exposed to content that aligns with their preferences, creating a “tunnel syndrome” or echo chamber effect.

What is being done to address hate speeches and content related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict?

The Ministry of Communications and Digital is collaborating with social media platform providers to remove hate speeches and content related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Between October 1 and November 15, 147 instances of such content were taken down.