TikTok Users Allege Content Blocking on Israel-Palestine Conflict

Complaints have been made to the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) regarding the blocking of TikTok content related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Users claim that their content, which includes words like HAMAS and other related terms, is being automatically taken down due to community guidelines violations. Minister Fahmi Fadzil has contacted TikTok for an explanation, but found it unsatisfactory. He may seek guidance from the Foreign Ministry and summons TikTok officials for further clarification.

The ministry plans to hold a briefing session with media editors this week to discuss these matters and address any concerns. Meanwhile, Fahmi also received a message allegedly from Meta (formerly Facebook) regarding content restrictions on solidarity, but it was later confirmed to be a fake message. Currently, there are no restrictions on Facebook.

Minister Fahmi attended the Freedom For Palestine rally at Dataran Merdeka to show his support and solidarity towards the Palestinian people who are currently facing oppression the Zionist regime. The rally, organized Viva Palestina Malaysia (VPM) and MyCARE, drew over 3,000 Malaysians from various backgrounds, ethnicities, and religions. Its goal is to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis that the Palestinian people are experiencing.

