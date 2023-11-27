New Strategies in the Israel-Hamas Conflict: The War of Anti-Diplomacy

After weeks of negotiations, a fragile ceasefire has been established in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. However, behind the scenes, both sides are deploying new tactics aimed at gaining the upper hand. These tactics fall under the umbrella of what international security studies scholar James Der Derian refers to as “anti-diplomacy,” a form of warfare that undermines traditional diplomatic processes and perpetuates violence.

One aspect of anti-diplomacy is the increase in attacks on those advocating for mediation, reconciliation, and peace. These attacks take various forms, including disinformation and propaganda, and occur at domestic, regional, and international levels. They aim to weaken the credibility and effectiveness of mediators and undermine the peace process.

One example of this is Israel’s recent targeting of Qatar, which has been playing a pivotal role in mediating for peace. By attempting to link Qatar with Hamas and discrediting its mediation efforts, Israel hopes to pressure Qatar into securing a better deal for itself. In doing so, Israel’s actions are at odds with the United States, which has expressed support for Qatar’s mediation role.

Another form of anti-diplomacy is the smear campaigns and disinformation targeted at influential diplomatic voices. One such target is Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Albanese has been an outspoken advocate for peace and has faced baseless accusations of violating the UN’s Code of Conduct. Such attacks aim to undermine the credibility of diplomats calling for an end to the conflict and accountability for Israeli actions.

Moreover, anti-diplomacy is not limited to official diplomatic channels but extends to college campuses and public opinion. College protests have been marred allegations of promoting anti-Semitism and anti-Palestinianism. These campaigns are designed to sow division and conflict, further hindering the prospects of peace and reconciliation.

Amid the tenuous ceasefire, Hamas is also engaging in its own propaganda efforts. Facing the uncertainty of a full ceasefire, Hamas needs relentless global pressure against the war. It understands the importance of shaping public opinion through mainstream and social media coverage. By humanizing Palestinians and highlighting the atrocities committed Israel, Hamas aims to maintain international support and put pressure on Israel to comply with their demands.

In conclusion, the Israel-Hamas conflict has entered a phase of anti-diplomacy, where both sides are deploying new tactics to gain advantages. These tactics involve disinformation, propaganda, and attacks on mediators and peace advocates. The war of anti-diplomacy extends beyond official diplomatic channels and is present in college campuses and public opinion. As the conflict continues, it remains to be seen how these strategies will shape the prospects for long-term peace in the region.

FAQ

What is anti-diplomacy?

Anti-diplomacy refers to practices that undermine the traditional process of diplomatic mediation and reconciliation. It includes the perpetration of violence, disinformation, and propaganda to hinder diplomatic efforts.

Why is Qatar being targeted Israel?

Israel is attempting to undermine Qatar’s credibility as a mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict. By linking Qatar to Hamas, Israel hopes to pressure Qatar into securing a better deal for itself, even if it contradicts the position of its closest ally, the United States.

Who is Francesca Albanese?

Francesca Albanese is the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories. She is an international law expert and an outspoken advocate for peace in the region. Albanese has been targeted smear campaigns and disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining her credibility.

How does Hamas engage in propaganda?

Hamas uses mainstream and social media to shape public opinion and gain international support. By humanizing Palestinians and highlighting the atrocities committed Israel, Hamas aims to maintain global pressure against the war and force Israel to comply with its demands.