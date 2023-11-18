New Strategies: Israel’s Propaganda Machine Blames Hamas and Smears Palestinian Children

In recent weeks, the Israeli government’s propaganda machine has taken on a new approach in justifying the killing of Palestinian children and the targeting of medical facilities. Though Western allies have started to publicly condemn Israel’s actions, the Israeli government continues to find ways to maintain support for its ongoing slaughtering of children.

One of Israel’s tactics is to shift blame onto Hamas or other Palestinian armed groups for Palestinian deaths. However, a recent incident involving a video shared the official Arabic account of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs exposed their disinformation efforts. The video featured a nurse claiming that fuel and morphine had been stolen Hamas at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in the deaths of premature babies. The video turned out to be a fake, lacking any credibility, with no hospital staff recognizing the nurse and inconsistencies in her presentation.

Despite the evident sloppiness of their propaganda, the Israeli government continues to utilize these tactics because the benefits outweigh the costs. By disseminating false information quickly and sensationally, they gain control of the narrative before the truth can catch up. Studies show that a significant percentage of people do not fact-check news on social media, making it an ideal platform for spreading propaganda.

Beyond blaming Hamas, Israel is now attempting to smear Palestinian children, portraying them as recipients of hate-filled Hamas propaganda. They claim that Palestinian children are being trained to become terrorists. Recently, the Israeli government tweeted a cartoon insinuating that Israel raises babies with love while Hamas fills Gazan babies with hate. They even claimed to have found a copy of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ in a child’s room in Gaza, further perpetuating the narrative that Palestinian children are brainwashed and beyond redemption.

To further legitimize their attacks, the Israeli military released a video showing an alleged Hamas bunker beneath the Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza. The video featured scenes of weapons juxtaposed with innocent children’s artwork and baby items.

These propaganda tactics may lack sophistication, but their speed and sensationalist nature make them effective, especially among English-speaking Western viewers. By blaming Hamas and smearing Palestinian children, the Israeli government aims to justify its actions and maintain support for the ongoing violence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why does the Israeli government resort to propaganda?

A: Propaganda allows them to control the narrative and disseminate sensational information faster than the truth can be fact-checked, ensuring that their version of events is widely known.

Q: Why does Israel blame Hamas for Palestinian deaths?

A: By shifting blame onto Hamas or other Palestinian armed groups, Israel seeks to justify its actions and present itself as acting in self-defense against terrorists.

Q: How effective is propaganda on social media?

A: Studies suggest that a large percentage of people do not fact-check news they see on social media, making it an ideal platform for spreading propaganda quickly and reaching a broad audience.

Q: What is the purpose of smearing Palestinian children?

A: By portraying Palestinian children as brainwashed and filled with hate, the Israeli government aims to dehumanize them and legitimize their killing as a necessary measure to protect Israeli security.

Q: How effective are these propaganda tactics?

A: Though lacking sophistication, these tactics are effective as they spread quickly and manipulate public perception, particularly among English-speaking Western viewers who may not recognize the falsehoods.