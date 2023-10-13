Misinformation Spreads Online Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In the wake of the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, social media has become inundated with videos and photos that claim to depict the conflict. However, many of these images are false or misleading, making it difficult to discern fact from fiction.

One example of misinformation is a widely shared video clip that purports to show a BBC News report confirming that Ukraine provided weapons to Hamas. However, both the BBC and Bellingcat, an investigative news website referenced in the video, have confirmed that the clip is fabricated. There is no evidence to support the claim that Ukraine funneled arms to Hamas.

Another false claim circulated on social media is that the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrios was destroyed during Israel’s bombing of Gaza. Church officials have confirmed that the church remains intact and unharmed.

Additionally, a video showing a young actor lying in a pool of fake blood has been falsely portrayed as propaganda being created for the Israel-Hamas war. In reality, the video is behind-the-scenes footage from the making of a short film called “Empty Place,” which tells the story of Ahmad Manasra, a Palestinian arrested at a young age in relation to the stabbing of two Israelis.

It is important to critically evaluate the information being shared on social media, especially during times of conflict. Taking the time to verify sources and fact-check claims can help combat the spread of misinformation.

Sources:

– Associated Press

– BBC

– Bellingcat