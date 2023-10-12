Resurgence in Interest in Car Window Tinting Driven TikTok and Instagram Trends

Car window tinting is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, largely thanks to TikTok and Instagram trends. As a result, people are becoming increasingly curious about the regulations surrounding window tinting. Can car windows be tinted as dark as you want? Randy Sterner of Sho-MeTint, an expert in the field, sheds light on this question.

While Sterner’s main focus is on improving the aesthetic appeal of vehicles and ensuring driver comfort applying tint to keep the interiors cool, he has also taken on a new role as an educator, thanks to the influence of social media. Sterner explains that he has had to turn away individuals who want dangerously dark tints, as such extreme levels are not permissible. It is essential for customers to be aware of what is legal and what is not.

Understanding some industry terminology is crucial in this context. The percentage of tint on a window is determined its visible light transmission. For instance, a 35% tint allows 35% of visible light to pass through the window while blocking the rest. In Missouri, the law is explicit about the permissible tint levels. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol’s guidelines and statute 307.173, the front windshield and windows adjacent to the front seats must not be darker than 35%. However, there are no restrictions on the darkness of tint for the back windows.

These regulations are in place for everyone’s safety on the road. Excessively dark tints on windshields can pose risks during nighttime, inclement weather conditions. Sterner highlights the importance of considering how windows operate in adverse weather when deciding on the level of tint. Overly dark tints can impair visibility and potentially lead to accidents.

However, there is an exception to the 35% rule. Individuals can go darker than this threshold if they obtain a doctor’s prescription stating the necessity for a specific tint percentage due to a serious medical condition. They must also obtain a permit from the Highway Patrol. Additionally, vehicles with historical license plates are exempt from the window tinting requirements.

Drivers with window tinting that appears darker than allowed law may be stopped and tested with a tint meter to ensure compliance.

In conclusion, while car windows cannot be tinted as dark as one desires without special permission, there are regulations in place to ensure the safety and well-being of all drivers on the road.

