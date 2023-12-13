Donald Trump’s Claims Fact-Checked: Afghanistan and Trump Indictments

Former President Donald Trump recently participated in a Fox News town hall where he made several claims on topics ranging from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to his criminal indictments. However, a fact-checking has revealed that some of these claims are inaccurate.

Regarding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump claimed that $85 billion worth of military equipment was left behind, calling it “the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country.” However, this figure is false. While a significant amount of military equipment was indeed abandoned to the Taliban, the Defense Department estimates the value to be around $7.1 billion. Additionally, some of the equipment left behind was rendered inoperable before US forces withdrew. The $85 billion figure actually refers to the total amount of money appropriated Congress to support Afghan security forces, only a minority of which was allocated for equipment.

Another claim made Trump was that he has been indicted four times, while Al Capone, the legendary gangster, was indicted only once. However, this claim is also incorrect. Capone was actually indicted at least six times, as confirmed A. Brad Schwartz, a co-author of a book on Capone. There were also several other criminal charges against Capone that did not involve an indictment.

Fact-checking plays a crucial role in verifying the accuracy of claims made public figures. In this case, it is important to separate the facts from misinformation. It is important for news consumers to critically evaluate the information they are presented with in order to make informed decisions.