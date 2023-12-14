Former President Trump Misrepresents Facts in Fox News Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump participated in a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, where he made a series of claims that did not align with the facts. Despite being fact-checked previously CNN, Trump repeated false statements during the hour-long interview. Here are some of the claims he made and the accurate information that contradicts them:

Afghanistan: Trump criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and claimed that $85 billion worth of military equipment had been left behind. However, the Defense Department estimated the value of abandoned equipment to be around $7.1 billion, significantly less than the figure Trump stated. Additionally, the “$85 billion” mentioned Trump refers to the total amount of money Congress appropriated during the war to support Afghan security forces, with only a portion of it allocated for equipment.

Trump Indictments: Trump referred to the charges against him as “made-up” and compared his indictments to those of Al Capone. However, Capone was indicted at least six times, contrary to Trump’s claim that he was indicted only once. Capone faced multiple charges related to tax evasion, bootlegging conspiracy, and carrying concealed weapons. In contrast, Trump currently faces 91 total counts across federal indictments and local indictments in Georgia and New York.

Iowa Farmers: Trump boasted about giving Iowa farmers $28 billion from China, claiming it contributed to his popularity in the state. However, the aid money provided to farmers was not from China but from US taxpayers. While the payments were made to alleviate the impact of Trump’s trade war with China, studies have shown that American taxpayers bore the cost of the tariffs imposed on Chinese products. Additionally, the total amount of payments to farmers under Trump’s program was $23 billion, not $28 billion.

In the midst of his appearance on Fox News, former President Trump continued to present inaccurate information to the public. These false claims undermine the credibility of his statements and highlight the importance of fact-checking and verifying information from trusted sources.