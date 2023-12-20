Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” Takes Creative Liberties in Telling Leonard Bernstein’s Story

In the new Netflix biopic “Maestro” directed Bradley Cooper, the captivating life of the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein is explored. While the film stays true to many of the major moments and relationships in Bernstein’s life, it also takes some creative liberties to enhance the storytelling.

One of the notable creative choices in “Maestro” is the use of modern music to set the scene. In one scene, Bernstein pulls up to Boston’s Tanglewood Music Center in the late 1980s, listening to R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).” Although this may not be historically accurate, co-writer Josh Singer explains that it was done to capture the essence of the moment and maintain the meaning behind it.

Another aspect of Bernstein’s life that is explored in “Maestro” is his same-sex relationships. The film delves into Bernstein’s closeness with clarinet player David Oppenheim, played Matt Bomer. While it is true that Bernstein had relationships with men before marrying actress Felicia Montealegre, the exact details may have been embellished for dramatic effect. Singer and Cooper drew inspiration from letters between Bernstein and Oppenheim found at the Library of Congress, which revealed the depth of their bond.

The film also depicts a tense moment between Bernstein and his daughter Jamie about rumors of his homosexuality. While Jamie wrote about this confrontation in her memoir, Singer used creative license to enhance the dialogue in the film. By incorporating Jamie’s perspective from her book, “Maestro” adds a personal touch to the story.

A pivotal scene in the film showcases a heated argument between Bernstein and Felicia during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Singer explains that the inclusion of the Snoopy float and the confrontation during the parade were creative decisions made Cooper, inspired details mentioned in Jamie’s book. The scene adds emotional weight to the story and reflects the turmoil in the couple’s relationship.

One of the most memorable moments in “Maestro” is a re-creation of Bernstein’s famous performance of Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony. While the specifics of the performance and the reconciliation between Bernstein and Felicia may not align with historical accuracy, Singer defends the creative choices, stating that the music of the symphony embodies the resurrection of their relationship.

Overall, “Maestro” showcases the brilliance and complexity of Leonard Bernstein’s life while taking artistic liberties to enhance the narrative. Through creative choices in music, dialogue, and important scenes, the film captures the essence of Bernstein’s story, providing audiences with a captivating and emotionally resonant experience.