Fact-Checking Shifts Focus from Elections to Online Misinformation

In recent years, the rise of social media has led fact-checkers to spend more time debunking online misinformation and viral memes rather than focusing on elections and government fact-checking. This shift has raised concerns about the amount of attention given to important political and government claims. Professor Lucas Graves from the University of Wisconsin, along with colleagues Valérie Bélair-Gagnon and Rebekah Larsen, explore this shift in their paper titled “From Public Reason to Public Health: Professional Implications of the ‘Debunking Turn’ in the Global Fact-Checking Field.”

According to Graves, the agenda of leading fact-checking outlets now emphasizes debunking, which has become the bulk of fact-checking produced worldwide. This shift is partly due to commercial partnerships between fact-checkers and platform companies. Graves, a renowned chronicler of the fact-checking community, has closely examined the growth of fact-checking internationally and its implications for journalism.

Graves discusses this shift in a conversation with Angie Drobnic Holan, the director of the International Fact-Checking Network. They acknowledge that online debunking has become the dominant focus of fact-checking. The shift can be seen in the data analyzed Thomas van Damme, which shows a significant increase in debunking starting in 2017 and 2018, with a steady rise in subsequent years. Fact-checkers working in partnership with platforms, such as AFP, have played a significant role in driving this growth.

While fact-checkers have mixed views on platform partnerships, they recognize the immediate impact of debunking viral hoaxes and misinformation. Different platforms, like Meta, YouTube, and TikTok, have varying levels of transparency and commitment to working with fact-checkers.

As for the impact on political fact-checking, the landscape has significantly changed. Some fact-checking outlets have abandoned political fact-checking or made it secondary to debunking. This shift has prompted concerns that the field has moved away from its traditional focus. However, revenue from partnerships has supported other activities, such as checking public figures, research, media literacy, and policy work.

The field of online debunking is still evolving, and fact-checkers have expressed concerns about recent changes in platform programs and rhetoric. The future of fact-checkers’ work with platforms remains uncertain, but it is clear that the fact-checking field has undergone a significant shift in focus.

Sources:

– “From Public Reason to Public Health: Professional Implications of the ‘Debunking Turn’ in the Global Fact-Checking Field” Lucas Graves, Valérie Bélair-Gagnon, and Rebekah Larsen.

– Conversation between Lucas Graves and Angie Drobnic Holan.