New Article: Virat Kohli’s Reaction to Australia’s Victory in Cricket World Cup Raises Eyebrows

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has recently garnered attention for his activity on social media platform Instagram. After Australia clinched their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title with a six-wicket victory over India in Ahmedabad, there were claims circulating that Kohli had unfollowed Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins on Instagram.

Newschecker, a trusted fact-checking organization, decided to investigate these claims. Upon examining Virat Kohli’s Instagram profile, it was discovered that as of November 23, 2023, four days after the final on November 19, 2023, Kohli was still following Cummins’ account. In fact, it was observed that Cummins also follows Kohli on Instagram, solidifying the fact that these claims were false.

While the viral claim turned out to be untrue, it is not uncommon for social media activity of high-profile individuals to attract attention and speculation. In this case, the unfollowing of an Australian cricket captain an Indian cricketer, following their defeat in a prestigious tournament, would have made headlines and sparked discussions among cricket fans worldwide.

It is important to approach such claims with caution and rely on verified sources to establish the accuracy of information. In today’s digital landscape, misinformation and rumors can spread rapidly, leading to confusion and misinterpretation of events. Organizations like Newschecker play a crucial role in debunking false claims and providing accurate information to the public.

