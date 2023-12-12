False WhatsApp Message Claims Changes to Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu Scheme

Summary: Contrary to a viral WhatsApp message in Telugu, the Telangana government has not made any changes to its Rythu Bandhu scheme. The message, which suggests cuts for certain categories of farmers, is completely fabricated. Multiple news outlets have reported that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently chaired a review meeting to expedite the transfer of Rythu Bandhu payments to farmers’ accounts, but there were no announcements of any modifications to the scheme. According to Congress spokesperson Sama Ram Mohan Reddy, the new government is continuing with the existing regulations and guidelines, providing Rs 10,000 per acre. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has discussed ideas for increasing the assistance to Rs 15,000 per acre and waiving crop loans up to Rs 2 lakhs, but no official changes have been made yet. Furthermore, there is no notification or press release regarding modifications to Rythu Bandhu on the government’s official website. The Rythu Bandhu scheme, introduced in 2018-19, aims to support farmers providing grants of Rs 5,000 per acre per season for agricultural inputs. It is the first direct farmer investment support scheme in India.