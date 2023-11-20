New Analysis: Ricky Ponting’s Comment Sparks Speculation, but Turns Out to Be Misattributed

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting recently made a comment during an interview on Fox Cricket that ignited a storm on social media. However, upon closer investigation, it has been revealed that Ponting’s remark has been misattributed, leading to unfounded speculations.

Social media users were quick to claim that Ponting had criticized India’s cricket board, the BCCI, saying, “This is a win of justice against cricket mafia. Your money and power is still not winning World Cups for you. How embarrassing.” The alleged quote spread like wildfire, with many believing that Ponting had taken a swipe at India’s cricket establishment.

India Today, a reputable news outlet, conducted a thorough probe into the matter and found that the claims were baseless. Ponting did not make any such comment against the BCCI. A keyword search across the internet yielded no news reports about the alleged statement, not even on Fox Cricket. Furthermore, Ponting’s social media handles showed no evidence of such a statement.

The viral claim was traced back to an account known as “@ahadfoooty,” which has a history of sharing false quotes attributed to cricket personalities. Interestingly, many such accounts seem to originate from Pakistan and Dubai. India Today has previously debunked similar misinformation campaigns from Pakistan, exposing false statements attributed to well-known cricketers.

In reality, Ponting’s actual comment was related to the playing conditions during the ICC World Cup 2023 finals. He said, “It was very, very sub-continental conditions today. A wicket preparation that has probably ended up backfiring on India to be totally fair.” This statement refers to the challenging conditions that the players faced, rather than any criticism against the BCCI.

In conclusion, the uproar sparked Ricky Ponting’s alleged remark turned out to be a case of misattribution. As social media continues to play a significant role in disseminating information, it is crucial for users to critically evaluate the veracity of claims before jumping to conclusions.

