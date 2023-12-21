Advisory On New COVID Variant Found in India Debunked as Fake

An advisory circulating on Whatsapp cautioning residents about a new coronavirus variant, named COVID-Omicron XBB, has been found to be fake. The message claims that the variant is “different, deadly, and not easy to detect properly.” However, this is misinformation that has been in circulation since 2022.

The Union health ministry in India has recently urged states to increase Covid surveillance due to the detection of a new variant, JN.1, in the country. While it is uncertain if the JN.1 variant is a cause for concern yet, India has seen a rise in cases, with approximately 252 new infections reported across the country in a week.

The viral Whatsapp forward, claiming to provide information about the COVID-Omicron XBB variant, warns of symptoms such as joint pain, headache, neck pain, and pneumonia. It also states that the variant is 5 times more virulent with a higher death rate than the Delta variant. However, these claims are unfounded and not supported any credible scientific evidence.

It is crucial to rely on accurate information from trusted sources when it comes to public health matters. The spread of fake advisories like this only adds to the confusion and panic among the public. The World Health Organization (WHO), along with various health authorities, continues to monitor new variants and provide updates based on scientific research.

In order to protect oneself and others from Covid-19, it is advisable to follow the guidelines recommended health authorities. These guidelines include wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and maintaining good hand hygiene. Staying informed through reliable sources and fact-checking information before sharing can help prevent the spread of misinformation during these challenging times.

Remember, staying vigilant and informed is crucial in the fight against the pandemic. Let us all work together to stop the spread of false information and prioritize the health and well-being of our communities.