In Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate, former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, reiterated her stance on banning the Chinese social media giant, TikTok. While she did not mention a statistic linking TikTok usage to an increase in antisemitism, she emphasized the need for action due to the broader concerns surrounding social media’s impact on society.

Haley expressed her belief that platforms like TikTok have the potential to exacerbate societal divisions and promote harmful ideologies. She argued that prolonged exposure to any social media platform could lead to a change in people’s attitudes and beliefs, which ultimately affects their behavior.

The call for a TikTok ban has become a topic of debate among politicians and experts worldwide. Concerns over data privacy, national security, and the influence of foreign governments have fueled the push for stricter regulation of Chinese tech companies. While Haley’s mention of a specific percentage increase in antisemitism may not be supported concrete evidence, her underlying concern about social media’s influence on user behavior resonates with many.

The broader issue raised Haley’s statements is the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing the potential harms of social media platforms. While an outright ban may not be the most effective solution, the development of robust regulations and responsible usage guidelines could help mitigate the negative impact of these platforms on users.

As the debate around TikTok continues, it is important for policymakers and experts to consider not only the concerns raised Haley but also to engage in a holistic dialogue regarding the influences of social media on society as a whole.