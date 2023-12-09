Former South Carolina Governor Misrepresents Survey Analysis on TikTok

In a recent Republican presidential debate, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made a pledge to ban the Chinese social media platform TikTok in the United States, citing a statistic that the app makes people more antisemitic. However, her claim was based on a misrepresentation of a survey analysis.

Haley’s campaign pointed to a survey analysis published a data scientist, which she misrepresented on the debate stage. The original survey was conducted Generation Lab, a data intelligence company. The analysis, shared Anthony Goldbloom, a data scientist who commissioned the survey, stated that spending at least 30 minutes a day on TikTok increases the chances of holding antisemitic or anti-Israel views 17%.

However, the analysis did not include the methodology of the survey, leaving out important details about data collection and analysis. Goldbloom explained that he thought it was more transparent to share the raw data and code instead of the methodology, but acknowledged that this could be confusing for readers.

CNN obtained the survey and methodology from Generation Lab, revealing that the survey polled 1,532 Americans ages 18 to 29 over Thanksgiving weekend. The survey asked respondents about their sources for news on the Israel-Hamas conflict, their social media usage, and their agreement or disagreement with various statements, including ones about Jewish people and Israel.

Goldbloom categorized responses to questions and statements about Israel and Jewish people together, as it was difficult to determine whether they were antisemitic or anti-Israel. However, it’s important to note that anti-Israel sentiments are not inherently antisemitic.

Generation Lab’s co-founders emphasized that the misrepresentation of the data Haley was like a game of telephone, where the claims made at the end of the line were vastly different from the original data.

In conclusion, while Haley’s claim about TikTok making people more antisemitic was based on a survey analysis, her misrepresentation of the analysis and the lack of methodology raises questions about the validity of her statement. It is important to interpret and present survey data accurately to avoid spreading misinformation.