Awareness and Vigilance Needed When Booking World Cup Tickets

In the midst of the excitement surrounding the Cricket World Cup being held in India this year, there has been a surge in demand for live stadium matches. The Indian cricket team’s matches, in particular, attract intense competition for tickets. Unfortunately, this has led to the emergence of various scams and fraudulent schemes preying on the eagerness of cricket enthusiasts. It is crucial to stay cautious and avoid falling for these scams.

One such scam involves a viral link that has been circulating on Facebook. This link promises the opportunity to purchase or win tickets to attend stadium matches. It even claims to offer additional prizes such as smartwatches, earbuds, and smartphones. However, upon investigation, it has been confirmed that this link is fake and potentially dangerous.

The Facebook post that shared this link was made a page called “Virat Match Fixer” on October 15, 2023. The post announced a special giveaway for the page’s 1000 subscribers, featuring World Cup final and semi-final tickets, along with other prizes. Clicking the link shared in the post leads to a Telegram group titled ‘ICC WORLD CUP 2023 TICKETS,’ which is clearly not associated with the official BCCI or ICC websites.

It is imperative to note that the official website URLs for BCCI and ICC are www.bcci.tv and www.cricketworldcup.com, respectively. Any link that deviates from these URLs should be approached with caution. Scammers and cybercriminals are exploiting the excitement around the World Cup to trick unsuspecting fans into sharing their personal and financial information.

To ensure a safe and genuine ticket booking experience, it is recommended to use the official BCCI website or the BOOK MY SHOW app. These platforms have shared official links for ticket bookings on their social media accounts. Remember, it is always better to rely on trusted sources rather than falling for enticing but potentially harmful scams.

Stay informed, stay vigilant, and enjoy the Cricket World Cup responsibly!

FAQs

Q: How can I book tickets for the Cricket World Cup matches?

A: To book tickets for the Cricket World Cup matches, you can use the official BCCI website or the BOOK MY SHOW app. These platforms provide a secure and genuine ticket booking experience.

Q: How can I identify fake ticket booking links?

A: Fake ticket booking links often have URLs that are different from the official websites of BCCI or ICC. It is important to verify the URL before clicking on any suspicious links. Stick to trusted sources for ticket bookings.

Q: Are there any reports of scammers selling fake World Cup tickets online?

A: Yes, there have been reports of scammers betting on fake World Cup tickets online. It is crucial to be aware of such scams and only rely on official sources for purchasing tickets.

Q: What precautions should I take while booking World Cup tickets?

A: When booking World Cup tickets, always double-check the website URL to ensure it is the official platform. Avoid clicking on suspicious links and be cautious of sharing personal and financial information with unknown sources.