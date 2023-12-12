Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram Activity Sparks Rumors

Summary: Rumors have been circulating about trouble in the Bachchan family, with divorce speculations between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at the forefront. Recently, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan unfollowed Aishwarya on Instagram, leading to further speculation. However, upon investigation, it appears that there is no concrete evidence to support this claim. Aishwarya only follows her husband, Abhishek, on the platform, while Amitabh Bachchan follows multiple family members and celebrities. Despite the absence of Aishwarya in his following list, it is unclear whether she was ever followed Big B to begin with. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have remained silent on the issue, adding fuel to the rumors.

Title: “Social Media Stir: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram Activity Fuels Rumors”

Trouble seems to be brewing in the Bachchan household, as the rumor mill churns with speculation about the relationship between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Recent reports suggested that Amitabh Bachchan, the patriarch of the family, unfollowed his daughter-in-law on Instagram. This purported action sent shockwaves through social media, triggering assumptions about the state of the Bachchan family dynamics. However, a closer look at the evidence reveals a lack of substantial proof to support this claim.

While some users asserted that Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai never followed each other to begin with, others speculated about the actor’s privacy settings, suggesting that he might be the only one able to view his following list. Further investigation into the matter leaves us questioning whether Amitabh Bachchan ever followed Aishwarya on Instagram initially.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, keeps her following list limited to her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. Her Instagram account does not include any other family members or celebrities. This contrast in behavior has fueled rumors of a possible rift within the Bachchan family. However, without any official statements or remarks from either Amitabh Bachchan or Aishwarya Rai, the truth behind these speculations remains elusive.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, into the world in 2011. As fans and onlookers continue to speculate, it is essential to await further updates and maintain an open mind regarding the dynamics of this famous Bollywood family.