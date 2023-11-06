New Title: Virat Kohli Sets the Record Straight: No Instagram Support for Gaza

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has found himself at the center of a social media storm after a fake Instagram screenshot started circulating. The screenshot claims that Kohli dedicated his 49th One Day International (ODI) hundred to the people of Gaza, showing apparent solidarity with those affected the conflict. However, the India TV Fact Check team discovered that this claim is entirely false.

The screenshot first appeared on Twitter, shared a verified handle, @rheahhh_. Although the user later admitted that Kohli had actually deleted the story after being called out several users, the damage had already been done. The false claim quickly spread on other Twitter handles, misleading many into believing that Kohli had voiced his support for Gaza.

To get to the truth, the India TV Fact Check team thoroughly examined Kohli’s official Instagram account. However, they found no trace of any such story the cricketer. Instagram stories typically disappear after 24 hours, but if the story had indeed been posted for at least 19 minutes, as claimed the Twitter handle, there would have been additional screenshots or news reports circulating. Yet, no credible evidence supporting the false claim was found.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time that fake Instagram story screenshots have circulated falsely attributing them to Kohli. The India TV Fact Check team has debunked numerous similar instances in the past. As of now, Kohli has not expressed his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict on any social media platform.

In conclusion, the fake Instagram screenshot suggesting that Virat Kohli supports Gaza is nothing more than a hoax. The evidence clearly indicates that Kohli never posted any such story on his official Instagram handle. Let’s be cautious and verify information before sharing it to prevent the spread of false narratives.

FAQs

1. Is the screenshot of Virat Kohli supporting Gaza real?

A: No, the screenshot is fake. The India TV Fact Check team has confirmed that Kohli did not post any such story on his official Instagram handle.

2. Who shared the screenshot on social media?

A: The screenshot was first posted on Twitter a verified handle, @rheahhh_. It was later reposted other Twitter handles, contributing to the spread of the false claim.

3. Did Kohli delete the Instagram story?

A: While it was initially claimed that Kohli deleted the story, there is no evidence to support this. The screenshot itself has been proven to be fabricated, so the deletion claim is baseless.