India’s Axar Patel Reacts to World Cup Squad Snub with Cryptic Post

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was recently dropped from the World Cup squad due to an injury, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking his place. The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder took to Instagram to express his possible disappointment, posting two cryptic stories which later turned out to be fake.

In the first story, Patel wrote, “Should have taken science instead of commerce and hired a better PR.” This was followed an animated skeleton cutting a heart with a pair of scissors in the second story. However, Patel later deleted both stories, as reports claimed that they were fake.

Axar Patel suffered an injury during the Asia Cup Super Fours game against Bangladesh and was subsequently ruled out of the final against Sri Lanka. He was then flown back home, and Washington Sundar was called in as his replacement. Although Patel was initially included in the World Cup squad subject to fitness, he could not recover in time for the third ODI against Australia and was eventually dropped from the squad.

On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin made his comeback to the ODI format after more than 20 months during the Australia series. Although he did not perform up to expectations in the first ODI, he impressed in the subsequent game, finishing with figures of 3/41 in his 10 overs. Ashwin’s good performance earned him a spot in the World Cup squad, taking Patel’s place.

As India prepares for the 2023 ODI World Cup, they hope to end their 10-year-long ICC trophy drought. With the squad changes and Patel’s cryptic post creating buzz, the team is expected to face a challenging journey in their quest for victory.

Sources:

– (source article)