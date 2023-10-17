KSI’s Loss in Celebrity Fight Sparks Outcry Among Fans

Summary: After YouTuber and influencer KSI’s loss in a recent celebrity fight against Tommy Fury, fans have expressed their belief that KSI was robbed of the victory. Despite KSI claiming that the decision was a “robbery” and expressing his desire to appeal, a viral TikTok video suggested that the match had already been overturned in his favor. However, this TikTok is false, as it misrepresented a letter from the “Association of Boxing Commissions” claiming that the decision had been overturned. The Association of Boxing Commissions is a U.S. organization unrelated to the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight, which was overseen the Professional Boxing Association in the U.K. No official statements or evidence of the decision being re-examined or overturned have been released.

The controversy surrounding KSI’s loss to Tommy Fury has ignited a storm among fans, who strongly believe that KSI was unjustly denied the victory. Outraged the outcome, KSI called the decision a “robbery” and questioned his opponent’s performance. He expressed his intention to appeal the result in hopes of securing a reversal.

However, a TikTok video, shared user Has.725, claimed that the decision had already been overturned in KSI’s favor. The video presented a letter purportedly from the “Association of Boxing Commissions,” stating that irregularities were found during the match and that the initial result had been overturned, declaring KSI the winner.

Despite the TikTok gaining significant attention with millions of views, it is important to note that its contents are false. The letter in question is not from the relevant authority responsible for overseeing the match. The Association of Boxing Commissions is a U.S.-based organization and was not involved in regulating or administering the scores for the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight.

It remains unclear whether KSI’s team will proceed with an appeal following Saturday’s bout. However, as of now, there has been no official statement from the Professional Boxing Association, the governing body for the sport in the U.K., regarding the acceptance or receipt of an appeal.

In conclusion, the TikTok video falsely claimed that KSI’s loss had been overturned, utilizing a letter from an unrelated organization. There is no evidence to support the claim that the decision has been re-examined or overturned.