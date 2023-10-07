AI-Generated Bots Spreading False Medical Advice on Social Media

In videos circulating on social media, it is not uncommon to see individuals dressed in white lab coats with stethoscopes around their necks giving advice on natural remedies or teeth whitening. However, many of these apparent doctors are not real at all. They are bots generated artificial intelligence (AI) that are sharing medical advice with hundreds of thousands of followers, and not all of the information they provide is true.

One AI-generated bot on Facebook claimed that “Chia seeds can help get diabetes under control.” This video gained significant attention, garnering over 40,000 likes and 18,000 shares, generating more than 2.1 million clicks. However, this claim is false.

While chia seeds do have positive health effects, including positive effects on blood pressure and antidiabetic properties, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that chia seeds can cure or completely control diabetes. Andreas Fritsche, a diabetologist at Tübingen University Hospital, explained that while chia seeds can be beneficial, they are not a cure for diabetes.

These AI-generated videos not only spread false information but also often portray phony doctors. Social media is filled with these false doctors sharing supposed health hacks and beauty tips. Many of these videos are in Hindi, making India a hotspot for false health information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AI-generated doctors often appear trustworthy, dressed in white coats with stethoscopes or in scrubs. However, they can be misleading, conveying the authority of a doctor when there is no medical expertise behind the advice being given. These AI-generated doctors can be intentionally misrepresenting information to sell products or services.

False medical information is not limited to diabetes; it extends to other conditions as well. One AI-generated doctor claimed on Instagram that a specific recipe could heal any kind of brain disease. However, this claim is false, and medical experts advise seeking immediate medical help for brain diseases rather than relying on unproven remedies.

AI-generated content poses risks in various forms, including manipulating videos and producing inaccurate medical diagnostic results. The use of AI in medicine has its advantages, as it can assist in analyzing medical images and providing support in diagnoses and treatment. However, it is crucial for users to fact-check information, rely on certified operators or scientific studies, and research the credibility of sources.

Overall, the prevalence of AI-generated bots spreading false medical advice on social media is a growing concern. It is essential for individuals to critically evaluate the information they encounter online and consult reputable sources for accurate medical guidance.

