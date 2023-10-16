FACT and Sky Team Up to Tackle Illegal IPTV Providers

In a joint effort, the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) and Sky have taken action against illegal Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) providers. The two organizations are targeting IPTV providers that offer illegal access to copyrighted content, including TV shows, movies, and live sports events.

IPTV is a method of delivering television content over the internet rather than through traditional terrestrial, satellite, or cable television formats. While there are legitimate IPTV services available, there are also numerous illegal providers who use unlicensed content, infringing copyrights in the process.

FACT, a UK organization dedicated to protecting intellectual property rights, has been working alongside Sky, a leading telecommunications company, to identify and take legal action against these illegal IPTV providers. By doing so, they aim to protect the rights of content creators and broadcasters and preserve the value of their intellectual property.

This joint action sends a clear message to illegal IPTV providers that their activities will not be tolerated. It is part of a broader effort FACT and Sky to combat online piracy and safeguard the interests of legitimate rights holders.

The proliferation of illegal IPTV services not only undermines the revenue of content creators and broadcasters but also poses risks to consumers. These illegal providers often lack the necessary quality control and security measures, putting users at risk of malware infections and data breaches.

By collaborating with industry partners and law enforcement, FACT and Sky hope to disrupt and dismantle these illegal operations, protecting both content creators and consumers. They are committed to continued efforts to safeguard the rights and interests of all stakeholders in the creative industry.

Definitions:

– IPTV: Internet Protocol Television is a method of delivering television content over the internet.

– FACT: The Federation Against Copyright Theft is an organization dedicated to protecting intellectual property rights.

– Sky: Sky is a leading telecommunications company.

