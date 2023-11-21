New Challenges and Triumphs for Streaming Platforms in India

Over the past seven years, streaming giants Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video have made significant strides in India’s entertainment market, attracting millions of viewers with their diverse and original content. However, recent political developments and pressure from conservative Hindu groups have introduced new challenges for these platforms.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tightened its grip on India’s political landscape, a culture of self-censorship has emerged in the streaming industry. Executives and lawyers at Netflix and Prime Video reportedly request substantial changes to political plots and religious references that might offend the Hindu right wing. Projects that touch on sensitive topics such as India’s political divisions are either declined or abandoned midway through development.

This new wave of self-censorship has led to frustration among filmmakers and creators who feel their artistic vision is being compromised. An adaptation of the critically acclaimed book “Maximum City” Suketu Mehta, which delves into Hindu bigotry and the complexities of Mumbai, was shelved Netflix despite initial greenlighting. This trend of “invisible censorship” has quietly affected completed series and films as well, with many being withheld from global audiences.

The pressure on streaming platforms stems from a nationwide campaign Hindu-nationalist activists who have called for boycotts and filed police complaints against Netflix and Prime Video. One such incident occurred in early 2021 when activists prompted police investigations into Prime Video over allegations of mocking Hindu gods in the series “Tandav.” The ensuing controversy forced a top executive at Prime Video to go into hiding temporarily.

Streaming executives have since become more cautious and have shelved projects that satirize Indian politics or criticize the current administration. The introduction of a self-regulation system the Indian government also adds another layer of scrutiny, with streaming companies having to resolve viewer complaints promptly to avoid regulatory issues.

While the streaming industry in India faces these challenges, it continues to grow rapidly. Streaming revenues in India are projected to increase over 20% annually, reaching $13 billion 2030. Streaming platforms cannot afford to ignore the political climate and risk their presence in such a crucial market.

FAQs:

1. How has the political landscape in India affected streaming platforms?

The increasing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and pressure from conservative Hindu groups have led to a culture of self-censorship in the streaming industry. Platforms like Netflix and Prime Video are making extensive changes to political plots and religious references to avoid offending the Hindu right wing.

2. What are some examples of projects being abandoned or withheld?

An adaptation of the book “Maximum City” and the satirical series “Gormint” were both shelved due to their political content. Even completed series and films have been quietly abandoned or withheld streaming platforms to avoid controversy.

3. How are streaming platforms responding to political pressure?

Streaming platforms cannot risk their presence in the Indian market, which is projected to generate significant revenues. They are cautious about content production and aligning with the demands of the BJP and its supporters. They also comply with India’s self-regulation system to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

Sources:

– indianexpress.com

– bloombergquint.com