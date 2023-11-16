The Hospitality Industry: A Gateway to Exciting Careers and Continuous Growth

The hospitality industry is more than just a collection of hotels and resorts—it is a dynamic sector that offers diverse and rewarding career opportunities to individuals worldwide. With over 300,000 dedicated team members known as Heartists®, Accor is a leading player in this industry, operating in 5,500+ hotels and head offices across the globe. Recognizing the immense potential of its workforce, Accor is committed to fostering personal and professional growth for its team members, regardless of their stage in life or career.

Amidst the challenges posed the post-pandemic landscape, Accor has made it a priority to promote awareness about the multitude of job roles within the sector. To accomplish this, the company has launched an innovative live event series called Faces & Places, which aims to provide unique insights into strategic topics related to the industry. By taking participants on an immersive tour of their hotels, the series allows individuals to hear firsthand testimonials from team members and gain valuable insights into the world of hospitality.

The inaugural episode focuses on recruitment and addressing the misconceptions surrounding careers in the hospitality industry. Hosted journalist Haley Edmonds, the event features a panel discussion with Heartists® from around the world, including General Managers, a T&C Learning & Development Specialist, a CSR Project Manager, and a Front Office Agent. These industry professionals share their personal experiences and shed light on the diverse opportunities available within Accor.

What sets Faces & Places apart is its interactive format, which provides a more informal space for dialogue and engagement. Viewers have the opportunity to engage with the panelists asking questions and participating in real-time discussions. By bridging the gap between industry experts and aspiring professionals, Accor is creating an inclusive platform that encourages meaningful connections and knowledge sharing.

Accor’s commitment to the development and growth of its team members extends beyond the Faces & Places series. The company offers a wide range of training programs, mentoring opportunities, and career advancement prospects. Through its dedication to business ethics, responsible tourism, sustainability, community outreach, and diversity and inclusion, Accor strives to create a positive impact in the industry.

Join Accor on Thursday, November 23rd at 1PM GMT for the first episode of Faces & Places, and embark on a journey that will inspire and inform individuals interested in pursuing a career in the vibrant world of hospitality.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Faces & Places live event series?

A: Faces & Places is an interactive event series Accor that provides insights into strategic topics related to the hospitality industry. It features panels of industry professionals who share their experiences and knowledge.

Q: What is the theme of the first episode?

A: The first episode of Faces & Places explores the theme of ‘Busting Myths about Careers in the Hospitality Industry’ and focuses on recruitment and career development.

Q: Can viewers interact with the panelists?

A: Yes, viewers have the opportunity to engage with the panelists asking questions and participating in real-time discussions.

Q: What other initiatives does Accor offer for career development?

A: Accor offers a wide range of training programs, mentoring opportunities, and career advancement prospects for its team members.

Sources:

– Accor (group.accor.com)