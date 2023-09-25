Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is set to unveil a new generative AI chatbot called “Gen AI Personas” specifically targeted at younger audiences. The chatbot will feature vibrant behaviors and multiple “personas” aimed at engaging with young users. This announcement is expected to take place during Meta Connect, happening this week.

While Meta has previously tested similar chatbot personas on Instagram for general users, this new chatbot is specifically designed to engage younger audiences. It is anticipated that the chatbots may even have productivity skills such as coding assistance.

An article in The Wall Street Journal revealed that Meta has over a dozen different chatbot personas in development. One of these personas, called the “sassmaster general,” is reportedly inspired Bender from the show Futurama. This persona is described as having superior intelligence, sharp wit, and biting sarcasm. Another persona mentioned is “Alvin the Alien,” known for being overly inquisitive.

The purpose of these chatbots is to keep users engaged for longer periods of time, increasing the opportunity for Meta to serve ads. Meghana Dhar, a former executive at both Snap and Instagram, explained that while chatbots may not seem like a Gen Z thing, younger generations are comfortable with newer technologies. Meta’s primary objective with these chatbots, as with any new product, is to capture and hold the attention of users.

There have been concerns raised regarding the collection of personal information some of these chatbot personas, particularly “Alvin the Alien.” Privacy experts caution against the potential misuse of personal data gathered chatbots.

Furthermore, there have been reports of problematic chatbot behavior during testing. One chatbot named Gavin reportedly made misogynistic remarks, while another named Bob was considered rude and unhelpful an employee.

Sources suggest that Meta may release different chatbots than those previously tested. Additionally, Meta is said to be working on a tool that would allow celebrities to create their own chatbots for interacting with fans.

Sources:

The Wall Street Journal – Personal Source

–