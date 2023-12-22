Italy Fines Meta Platforms for Gambling Advertising

Italian communications watchdog AGCOM has fined Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, a staggering 5.85 million euros ($6.45 million) for violating the ban on gambling advertisements. The fine was issued due to the promotion of betting and cash prize games through profiles, accounts, and sponsored content on both platforms.

This recent penalty imposed on Meta Platforms follows similar fines levied on tech giants YouTube and Twitch earlier this month for the same offense. YouTube, owned Alphabet Inc., was fined 2.25 million euros, while Amazon’s Twitch received a penalty of 900,000 euros.

These actions AGCOM highlight regulatory efforts to curb the prevalence of gambling advertisements on popular online platforms. The fines serve as a clear message to influential tech companies, underscoring the need for strict compliance with local advertising regulations.

Meta Platforms, being one of the world’s largest social media corporations, faces increasing scrutiny regarding its advertising policies and practices. While there is no immediate comment from Meta regarding the fine, it is expected that the company will evaluate and address the issue to ensure compliance in the future.

Italy’s strict stance on gambling advertisement comes as part of their ongoing effort to protect vulnerable individuals and prevent excessive gambling. The country’s regulators emphasize the importance of responsible advertising to mitigate potential harm associated with online gambling.

This recent enforcement action further highlights the need for social media companies to actively monitor and regulate the content that appears on their platforms. As the influence of social media continues to grow, ensuring the responsible dissemination of advertisements becomes paramount.