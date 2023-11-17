Rising Hate and Extremism During Israel-Hamas Conflict

Antisemitism and islamophobia have seen a significant surge both online and offline since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. This alarming trend continues to impact Jewish and Muslim communities across the United States. Recent incidents highlight the severe consequences of this hate-filled environment.

A community college professor from Moorpark, California, Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter after the death of Jewish protester Paul Kessler. Kessler tragically passed away during an altercation at a protest, and authorities are investigating whether the incident should be treated as a hate crime.

In addition, circulating TikTok posts this week featured a years-old letter Osama bin Laden, which criticized America’s support for Israel. The posts were met with accusations of antisemitism, prompting TikTok to minimize their visibility.

According to a report the Tech Transparency Project, white supremacists have been exploiting verified Twitter accounts, known as “blue checkmark” accounts, to spread anti-Muslim, antisemitic, and anti-immigrant narratives. These accounts have been used to share hateful messages and memes that violate Twitter’s terms of service.

The Anti-Defamation League reported a staggering 316 percent increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since the Hamas attack against Israel. This surge showcases the urgent need to address and combat the rise of hate and extremism.

FAQs

What is antisemitism?

Antisemitism is prejudice, discrimination, or hostility directed towards Jewish individuals or communities based on their religion, ethnicity, or heritage.

What is islamophobia?

Islamophobia refers to prejudice, discrimination, or fear against Islam and Muslims, often resulting in unfair treatment and exclusion of individuals or communities based on their religion.

Sources

– [Source 1](URL)

– [Source 2](URL)

References:

– USA TODAY. (Year, Month Day). [Title]. [URL]

– Tech Transparency Project. (Year, Month Day). [Title]. [URL]

– Anti-Defamation League. (Year, Month Day). [Title]. [URL]