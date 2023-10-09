Social Media Platforms Under Fire for Allowing Disinformation and Abuse During Voice to Parliament Campaign, Says Whistleblower Frances Haugen

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has criticized social media platforms for their failure to stop the spread of disinformation and abuse during the Voice to Parliament campaign in Australia. Haugen, who visited Australia as a guest of the Susan McKinnon Foundation, highlighted the increase in racial slurs online and the slow response from companies.

Haugen emphasized the lack of transparency on social media platforms and its impact on safety systems in smaller markets. She argued that the normalization of racist behavior occurs when platforms allow such behavior to go unchecked, leading to a distortion of public dialogue.

As a former product manager with Facebook’s civic misinformation team, Haugen exposed the company’s prioritization of profit over user safety. She leaked internal documents to the media, revealing Facebook’s failure to effectively address hate speech, violence, and misinformation on its platform.

Haugen is now campaigning for algorithm transparency and changes to the use of popular platforms in civic debate. She proposes limitations on the number of posts that can be shared in a day and increased reporting on the effectiveness of safety systems. Haugen believes that these measures would improve the social media landscape, particularly in countries like Australia.

Regarding political advertising, Haugen suggests the creation of a separate process on major platforms that would make financial information behind advertisements traceable. She also calls for scrutiny of tactics used page owners to boost content, such as inviting users to join without their consent.

Haugen raises concerns about the influence of commercial algorithms used major platforms in the Voice to Parliament debate. While she acknowledges a lack of conclusive evidence, she believes that the increasing reliance on social media for news consumption means that biases in algorithms can influence voting behavior.

In conclusion, Haugen emphasizes the need for proactive safety measures and algorithmic transparency on social media platforms to prevent the spread of disinformation and abuse. She warns that failure to address these issues undermines the integrity of public discourse and democratic processes.

