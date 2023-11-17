Meta Urged to Address Harmful Behavior on Social Media Platforms

Arturo Bejar, a former senior engineer and product leader at Facebook, recently testified before the Congressional Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, shedding light on the issues of online harassment and the inadequate reporting mechanisms on social media platforms. Drawing from his experience as both an employee and a father, Bejar emphasized the urgent need for reform within Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

During his tenure at Facebook from 2009 to 2015, Bejar oversaw critical areas such as site integrity, security infrastructure, and user care. However, upon his return in 2019 as an independent consultant, he discovered that many of the tools designed to support teenagers in reporting bullying and harassment were no longer available. Troubling evidence gathered his new team revealed that a significant number of teens experienced distress and abuse on the platform.

One particularly alarming revelation was that 51% of people reported having a negative experience on Instagram every week. Shockingly, only 1% of those individuals reported the offensive content, and just 2% of those reports resulted in the removal of the content. Bejar described this pattern as “the largest-scale sexual harassment of teens to have ever happened” and stressed that immediate action was necessary.

Bejar communicated this information to several high-level executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, but received little response or action. This disregard for the distress of users underscores a recurring issue within Meta and other social media companies – the repeated downplaying and misrepresentation of the harm experienced users.

To address these problems, Bejar recommended that regulators and policymakers pressure social media platforms to be transparent about the harm they cause and their efforts to address it. He also suggested including reports on the percentage of teenagers who experienced unwanted advances during public earnings calls. By publicly disclosing this information, the platform would be motivated to develop features that better address these harms.

It is evident that social media companies cannot be relied upon to address these issues voluntarily. The responsibility lies with regulators and policymakers to hold them accountable and ensure the well-being of their users.

