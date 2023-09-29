Facebook’s Meta Introduces AI Software in Response to ChatGPT

Facebook’s Meta has unveiled a new AI software as a response to ChatGPT, a chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to engage with users on a nearly human level. With ChatGPT, users can engage in dialogue, generate extensive essays, or have foreign language texts translated. Meta plans to incorporate chatbots and other AI features into its apps.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a software that can generate images. Users simply need to provide the program with a text prompt, and it will quickly display the corresponding image. Users can then utilize the image in posts on Facebook, for example. Chris Cox, Meta’s Chief Product Officer, stated that the software will give users the opportunity to pursue their interests interactively.

In addition to Facebook, these changes will also be available for Instagram and Whatsapp. However, the new software is currently only accessible in the United States. Its availability in Europe and Germany will depend on how well it operates. Due to an EU directive, Meta is considering introducing paid subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram.

Meta’s goal is to compete more strongly with Apple in the virtual world. The company, previously known as Facebook, was renamed “Meta” a few years ago to emphasize its focus on the “Metaverse.” Meta’s new VR glasses aim to bridge the gap between the real world and digital content. By creating a digital copy of a room through a camera, digital objects can be inserted into it.

Meta’s “Quest 3” VR glasses are intended to rival Apple’s upcoming “Vision Pro” VR glasses, which are expected to retail for $3,500. Meta plans to offer its own glasses for around $499. Chris Cox envisions AI applications becoming an integral part of people’s daily lives, similar to Whatsapp or a camera. However, older smartphone users may soon lose access to Whatsapp.

