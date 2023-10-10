Meta to Face Review Regarding Manipulated Content and Deepfakes Policies

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is under scrutiny as its policies on manipulated content and artificial intelligence-created “deepfakes” come under review. The company’s Oversight Board, a group of 20 journalists, academics, and politicians, has announced an investigation into Meta’s guidelines on altered videos and images. This comes after the moderation team refused to remove a Facebook video that falsely accused US President Joe Biden of being a paedophile.

The case in question involves an edited version of a video from the 2022 midterm elections in the US. In the video, Biden places an “I Voted” sticker on his adult granddaughter’s chest and kisses her on the cheek. However, an altered version of the clip, looping the moment when Biden’s hand touches her chest, was shared on Facebook with a caption calling Biden a “sick paedophile.” Despite reports and appeals, the video remains on the platform.

The Oversight Board’s investigation into Meta’s policies aims to address the broader issue of how manipulated media can impact elections worldwide. With the rise of AI-altered content, deepfakes have become increasingly sophisticated and pose a risk of influencing voting behavior in upcoming elections.

Thomas Hughes, director of the Oversight Board administration, emphasized the importance of free speech while also considering Meta’s responsibility to prevent the spread of misleading content about public figures. The board plans to examine the challenges faced Meta in authenticating video content on a large scale and will establish best practices for the company.

Once the review is completed, the Oversight Board can make non-binding policy recommendations to Meta, who must respond within two months. The board has invited public submissions to contribute to their investigation. This case adds to the growing number of investigations conducted the board on content moderation during elections and civic events.

