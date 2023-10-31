Meta Offers Ad-Free Experience on Facebook and Instagram with Subscription Plan

Meta (the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram) is introducing a new subscription plan to remove ads on these platforms. The service is priced at approximately €9.99 per month for web users and €12.99 per month for iOS and Android users. This move Meta is in response to concerns raised the European Union (EU) regarding data collection activities and the advertising practices of Meta. By offering users the choice between paying to remove ads or using the free service while agreeing to data collection activities, Meta believes it will clearly address and meet the privacy requirements imposed the EU.

Instead of quoting Meta, it can be said that Meta’s announcement emphasizes their respect for the spirit and purpose of European regulations and their commitment to compliance. Furthermore, Meta ensures that free access will still be available to users who choose not to subscribe. These non-subscribing users will have an experience similar to what they had before, and the existing advertising options will remain available.

It is important to note that the ad-free subscription is only available to users aged 18 and above in the EU, the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. Starting from March 1, 2024, there will be an additional fee of €6 for web users and €8 for iOS and Android users for each linked Facebook and Instagram account. Meta states that if users subscribe to this plan, their data will not be used for advertising purposes.

Overall, Meta’s subscription plan aims to provide users with the option to enjoy an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram while addressing privacy concerns. It allows users to make an informed choice regarding their advertising preferences and data collection practices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I still use Facebook and Instagram for free without subscribing to the ad-free plan?



Yes, users who choose not to subscribe can still use Facebook and Instagram for free. The existing advertising options will remain available, and the user experience will be similar to what it was before. What are the pricing details for the ad-free subscription plan?



The subscription plan costs approximately €9.99 per month for web users and €12.99 per month for iOS and Android users. Who is eligible for the ad-free subscription plan?



The ad-free subscription is available to users aged 18 and above in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. Will my data be used for advertising if I subscribe to the ad-free plan?



No, Meta has stated that if users subscribe to the ad-free plan, their data will not be used for advertising purposes.

(Sources: Internet)