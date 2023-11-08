New Study Reveals Social Media Security Concerns and Areas of Improvement

A recent study conducted access management vendor Cerby has shed light on the security landscape of social media platforms. While Facebook is considered the most secure among the major players, the study identified several areas of concern across different platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. These vulnerabilities primarily stem from the poor support for enterprise-grade authentication and authorization technology.

Cerby emphasized the necessity of cross-environment authorization technology, such as Simple Cloud Identity Management (SCIM) and Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), to enhance the security of social media networks. According to the report, the absence of these standards puts political figures and businesses at risk of security breaches, including credential reuse attacks. Additionally, the study noted a lack of progress in enterprise-grade security controls within these platforms, highlighting a misalignment in addressing the growing security challenges.

Despite these concerns, the study highlighted positive developments in other security aspects. Notably, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have implemented the FIDO2 framework, an open standard that enables two-factor authentication using authenticators like smartphones or hardware security keys. This improvement marks a significant step forward from the reliance on vulnerable time-sensitive passcodes sent via SMS.

The study also revealed satisfactory access privilege management across the social networks analyzed Cerby. None of the companies scored below three out of five on the six-point scale used to assess the platforms. The scale measures the level of support and future plans for incorporating specific security features, with five indicating full and mature support.

However, with major elections approaching in the United States and the European Union, it is crucial for both organizational users and the platforms themselves to continue making advancements in security. This broader positive outlook should not overshadow the ongoing need for continual improvements to ensure the protection of user accounts and information.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is enterprise-grade authentication and authorization technology?

Enterprise-grade authentication and authorization technology refers to advanced security measures implemented organizations to ensure secure access to their resources. It involves utilizing industry-standard protocols and frameworks that provide robust authentication and authorization mechanisms to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access.

2. What are credential reuse attacks?

Credential reuse attacks occur when an attacker gains unauthorized access to an account exploiting the reuse of credentials across multiple platforms. If an individual uses the same username and password combination on different websites or social media platforms, a compromise on one platform can lead to security breaches on others.

3. What is the FIDO2 framework?

The FIDO2 (Fast Identity Online 2.0) framework is an open standard for strong authentication. It offers passwordless and multi-factor authentication options, including biometrics and hardware security keys. By eliminating the reliance on traditional passwords, FIDO2 enhances security reducing the risk of password-based attacks like phishing or credential theft.

