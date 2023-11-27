Facebook Subscriptions: A New Opportunity for News Publishers

Facebook’s owner, Meta, has shifted its approach to news over the past two years, moving away from financially supporting publishers and sharing ad revenue with them. However, an interesting opportunity has emerged for news publishers to sell online subscriptions on the platform.

Pulman’s Weekly News, a small newsbrand in Axminster, Devon, has recently gained over 500 subscribers who pay £3.49 a month after turning on Facebook subscriptions. This translates to a monthly revenue of at least £1,745 from Facebook alone. While Meta has stated that it will not charge fees on these transactions until the end of 2024, it still presents a promising revenue stream for publishers.

Duncan Williams, the owner of Pulman’s Weekly News, believes that being present on Facebook is a strategic move. He emphasizes the importance of utilizing Facebook’s wide user base, rather than expecting readers to create separate accounts on other platforms or paywalls. Williams sees Facebook as the hub for digital engagement and a convenient platform for readers to access news content.

Pulman’s Weekly News gains additional funding through Facebook advertorials, e-newsletters, and providing social media design and management services for local businesses. Williams also supplements the revenue through freelance journalism and creating commercial videos for social media advertising.

Facebook subscribers to the Pulman’s page receive numerous perks, including access to a dedicated subscriber discussion group, exclusive posts, videos, photos, and polls. Williams believes that Facebook groups, particularly those led community influencers, have become the new local newspapers, filling the gap left traditional news outlets.

The eligibility criteria for Facebook subscriptions include having a minimum of 10,000 followers or 250 return views and meeting specific engagement metrics within the platform. Williams predicts that once publishers become aware of this opportunity, they will be eager to try it out.

While Facebook’s popularity for news consumption has decreased over the years, it remains the most-used social media platform for news. By leveraging subscriptions on the platform, publishers have the chance to tap into Facebook’s native audience and supplement their revenue streams. As the success of platforms like Substack has shown, people are willing to pay for community and valuable content.