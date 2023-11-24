Why Restarting Your Phone Daily Can Improve Your Privacy and Security

A recent study has revealed a startling fact: only 6% of the analyzed applications had no differences between their privacy policies and the security form for our data. As a result, Google has issued a warning to developers to remove their apps from the Play Store. Olivier Bogaert, a well-known figure in the French-speaking public through his chronicles on “Surfons tranquille”, highlights the need for users to read the privacy policies of each app. However, he also acknowledges that going through these lengthy pages can be quite laborious. This is why he shares the advice of experts:

“Turn off your phone at least once a day.”

Bogaert explains that daily restarts allow all applications and background activities to stop. If malicious software has managed to install itself and is busy collecting your data, the restart will disrupt its operations. Similarly, restarting will close any remaining active apps.

The cybersecurity expert from the Federal Police also recommends installing an antivirus on your PC or smartphone. These antivirus programs provide security notifications that alert you to any intrusion attempts.

In conclusion, Bogaert emphasizes that turning off and restarting your phone enables automatic cleaning of cookies, among other things. As a result, it becomes impossible to know your previous activities as the memory has been cleared.

