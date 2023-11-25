Facebook Approves Violent Ads Amid Accusations of Bias and Double Standards

Facebook, the world’s leading social media platform, has come under fire after a series of inflammatory advertisements that called for violence and genocide against Palestinians were approved on its platform. The ads, which brazenly violated Facebook’s policies explicitly advocating for “wiping out Gazan women and children” and demanding a “Holocaust for the Palestinians,” managed to pass the platform’s machine-based moderation filters.

The approval of these ads has sparked outrage and accusations of bias and discrimination against Palestinians. Nadim Nashif, the founder of the Palestinian social media research and advocacy group 7amleh, which submitted the test ads, expressed his disappointment, stating that this was just the latest failure of Meta (Facebook’s parent company) towards the Palestinian people. He highlighted a continued pattern of bias and discrimination against Palestinians during the ongoing crisis.

The ads, submitted in Hebrew and Arabic, included flagrant violations of Facebook’s policies. Some even contained explicit calls for the murder of Palestinian civilians. The decision to test Facebook’s automated content filtering system arose when Nashif came across an advertisement directly calling for the assassination of Palestinian rights activist Paul Larudee. Surprisingly, the sponsored post passed through Facebook’s machine learning tools, which are meant to moderate harmful content. Although the ad was eventually removed after a complaint, it raises serious questions about how such posts advocating for violence were allowed in the first place, given that they violated the platform’s own rules.

According to sources, the ads calling for the murder of Larudee were sponsored Ad Kan, an Israeli right-wing group that targets “anti-Israeli organizations.” This revelation comes after a previous external audit found that Facebook lacked algorithms to detect violent Hebrew content against Arabs, despite promises of improvement.

The recent incidents have fueled speculation that Facebook’s artificial intelligence tools, designed to combat hate speech, are not effective or are being selectively employed. The case of Meta’s inadequate protection of marginalized communities, as seen with the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar, has added to these concerns. Nashif commented that Meta’s ads manager system seems particularly vulnerable, indicating a lack of commitment to protecting users from harmful content.

Furthermore, Facebook’s punitive measures on Arabic content have raised doubts about the platform’s impartiality and anti-Palestinian bias. While Arabic posts are heavily censored based on even the slightest suspicion of policy violations, the approval of violent ads targeting Palestinians suggests a double standard.

Facebook spokesperson Erin McPike claimed that the approval of these ads was accidental, citing the possibility of mistakes made both machines and humans. McPike emphasized that ads are reviewed multiple times, even after they are published.

For Palestinians, this incident serves as further evidence that Facebook selectively applies its rules, ultimately jeopardizing their safety and dignity. Given the real-world implications of such double standards, as seen in Myanmar’s Rohingya genocide, it is imperative for Facebook to address these concerns and implement more robust measures to protect marginalized communities.

FAQs

1. How did Facebook approve ads that called for violence and genocide against Palestinians?

Facebook’s automated content filtering system approved the ads, which violated the platform’s policies and contained explicit calls for the murder of Palestinian civilians. This incident raises questions about the effectiveness of Facebook’s artificial intelligence tools in moderating harmful content.

2. Who sponsored the ads calling for violence against Palestinians?

The ads calling for the murder of Palestinian rights activist Paul Larudee were sponsored Ad Kan, an Israeli right-wing group started former Israeli military and intelligence personnel. Ad Kan aims to target “anti-Israeli organizations.”

3. What have the implications of Facebook’s double standards been?

The selective application of Facebook’s rules, particularly in the approval of violent ads targeting Palestinians, raises concerns about the platform’s impartiality and anti-Palestinian bias. Such double standards can have deadly consequences, as demonstrated the role Facebook posts played in the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.