Facebook and Instagram Face Allegations of Failing to Protect Underage Users

An undercover online investigation conducted the New Mexico Attorney General’s office has revealed that Facebook and Instagram are failing to protect underage users from exposure to child sexual abuse material and adults soliciting pornographic imagery. The findings have prompted New Mexico’s attorney general to file a civil lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, naming CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a defendant.

The lawsuit alleges that Meta’s social media platforms are not safe spaces for children, but instead provide prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sexual activities. Furthermore, the suit claims that Meta’s platforms harm children and teenagers through their addictive designs, negatively impacting their mental health, self-worth, and physical safety.

These allegations echo a lawsuit filed the attorneys general of 33 states, including California and New York, in late October. The suit accuses Meta of deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook to hook children, contributing to the youth mental health crisis and leading to depression, anxiety, and eating disorders.

The investigation in New Mexico involved the creation of decoy accounts of children aged 14 and younger. Shockingly, sexually explicit images were served to these accounts even when the children expressed no interest in them. State prosecutors allege that Meta allowed dozens of adults to find, contact, and encourage children to provide sexually explicit and pornographic images. The investigation also revealed the existence of unmoderated Facebook groups that facilitate commercial sex, with Meta allowing its users to find, share, and sell an “enormous volume of child pornography.”

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez criticized Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta executives for their failure to prevent the sexual exploitation of children, accusing them of prioritizing engagement and ad revenue over the safety of vulnerable members of society.

Meta has not directly responded to the specific allegations made in the New Mexico lawsuit but stated that they are committed to protecting young users. The company claims to use sophisticated technology, employ child safety experts, report content to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and collaborate with other companies and law enforcement agencies to root out predators. In the third quarter of 2023 alone, Facebook and Instagram sent millions of tips to the National Center, including 48,000 involving inappropriate interactions between adults and minors.

These allegations against Facebook and Instagram reflect the growing concern about the safety and well-being of young users on social media platforms. As investigations continue and lawsuits are filed, companies like Meta will need to address these serious issues and prioritize the protection of minors over their own profits.