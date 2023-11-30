Meta Challenges FTC’s Authority in Privacy Settlement Lawsuit

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has initiated legal action against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in an effort to prevent the reopening of a 2020 privacy settlement. By doing so, Meta aims to prevent the implementation of new measures that would prohibit the company from monetizing user data belonging to individuals under the age of 18.

In the recently filed lawsuit at a federal court in Washington, D.C., Meta Platforms argues that the FTC has been exercising “structurally unconstitutional authority” revisiting the privacy agreement. The company respectfully requests the court to declare certain aspects of the FTC’s structure as violations of the U.S. Constitution. Meta contends that these alleged violations render the ongoing FTC proceeding against the company unlawful.

The origins of the dispute can be traced back to a 2020 consent agreement in which Meta agreed to pay a monumental $5 billion fine to the FTC over privacy violations. However, in May of this year, the FTC claimed that Meta had not fully complied with the terms of the settlement. As a result, the agency proposed significant amendments to the agreement, including a provision that would prohibit Meta from profiting off data collected from minors. This restriction would be applicable even to data gathered through Meta’s virtual reality products.

The FTC, when approached for comment on the lawsuit, offered no official response.

