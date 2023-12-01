Meta Challenges FTC’s Authority in Privacy Settlement Lawsuit

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in an effort to prevent the agency from reopening a 2020 privacy settlement. The settlement would impose restrictions on Meta’s ability to profit from data collected on users under the age of 18.

In its complaint, Meta argues that the FTC’s exercise of authority in reopening the privacy agreement is “structurally unconstitutional.” The company requests that the court declare certain aspects of the Commission’s structure as violations of the U.S. Constitution, rendering the FTC’s proceedings against Meta unlawful.

The dispute arises from a 2020 consent agreement between Meta and the FTC, which included a record $5 billion fine for privacy violations. However, in May of this year, the FTC claimed that Meta had not fully complied with the settlement and proposed significant changes that would prohibit Meta from monetizing data collected on minors, including through its virtual-reality products.

The lawsuit comes at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority has shown a willingness to consider challenges to regulatory agencies and their decision-making processes. The Court suggested that individuals accused of fraud the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should have the right to a jury trial in federal court, echoing elements of Meta’s lawsuit against the FTC.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Edward Markey criticized Meta’s legal action as a “weak attempt to avoid accountability,” accusing the company of adopting extreme, right-wing legal theories. Markey, a frequent critic of Meta and other Big Tech companies, expressed skepticism towards Meta’s motives.

As the lawsuit progresses, the outcome may have far-reaching implications for the authority and decision-making processes of regulatory agencies, particularly in cases involving major technology companies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of Meta’s lawsuit against the FTC?

Meta is suing the FTC in an attempt to prevent the agency from reopening a 2020 privacy settlement. The settlement would place restrictions on Meta’s ability to profit from data collected on users under 18 years old.

What does Meta argue in its complaint?

Meta argues that the FTC’s exercise of authority in reopening the privacy agreement is “structurally unconstitutional.” The company seeks a declaration from the court that certain aspects of the FTC’s structure violate the U.S. Constitution, rendering the FTC’s proceedings against Meta unlawful.

What triggered the dispute between Meta and the FTC?

The dispute originated from a 2020 consent agreement between Meta and the FTC, which involved a $5 billion fine for privacy violations. In May of this year, the FTC claimed that Meta had not fully complied with the settlement and proposed additional changes that would prohibit Meta from profiting off data collected on minors.

How could the Supreme Court’s stance on SEC cases relate to Meta’s lawsuit?

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority has shown an inclination to consider challenges to the decision-making processes of regulatory agencies. In a separate case involving the SEC, the Court suggested that defendants accused of fraud should have the right to a jury trial in federal court, which aligns with some elements of Meta’s lawsuit against the FTC.