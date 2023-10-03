Meta Removes 14 Million Pieces of Content in India, Says Monthly Report

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced in its monthly report that it had taken down over 14 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over five million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in India during the month of August. These removals were made in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

According to the report, Facebook received a total of 25,049 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, with 2,701 of these cases resolved using tools provided the platform. These tools include channels for reporting content violations, self-remediation flows, and avenues to address hacked accounts.

Out of the remaining 22,348 reports that required specialized review, Meta reviewed the content and took action on 5,045 reports. The company noted that the remaining 17,303 reports were reviewed but may not have resulted in action being taken.

On Instagram, Meta received 20,904 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism, and tools were provided to users to resolve their issues in 4,529 cases. As with Facebook, the platform reviewed the content of the remaining 16,375 reports that required specialized review and took action on 6,322 reports.

The monthly compliance reports are a requirement under the new IT Rules 2021 for digital and social media platforms with over 5 million users.

Meta clarified that taking action on content could involve removing posts, photos, videos, or comments from Facebook or Instagram, as well as covering sensitive content with warnings.

In July, Meta took down over 15.8 million pieces of content for Facebook and over 5.9 million pieces of content for Instagram.

Sources:

[LatestLY](https://www.latestly.com/)