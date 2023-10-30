Introducing the New Verification Program for Canadian Businesses on Social Media Platforms

Canadian businesses using Facebook or Instagram now have an exciting opportunity to enhance their authenticity. Meta Platforms Inc., the owner of these popular social networks, recently announced the launch of a paid verification program exclusively for businesses in Canada. By subscribing to this program for just $36.99 per month, businesses will receive a verification badge that confirms the authenticity of their accounts. With this badge, they will also gain access to proactive monitoring for impersonation, ensuring a secure online presence.

Moreover, subscribing businesses will receive exceptional support to address any account-related issues they may encounter. Additionally, these verified businesses will enjoy the benefit of increased visibility, as they will be featured prominently in search results and recommended as verified accounts to follow in user feeds. This can greatly enhance their reach and engagement with potential customers.

To be eligible for this verification program, businesses must meet Meta’s minimum tenure requirement, although the exact benchmark has not been disclosed to protect against fraudulent activities. It is worth mentioning that Meta successfully tested a similar paid verification program in New Zealand earlier this year, and the learnings from that trial have contributed to the enhanced features and value offered in the Canadian program.

Account verification has become a key focus for social media platforms in recent times. In line with this trend, LinkedIn introduced a profile verification offering for Canadian members, requiring submission of government identification to a trusted third-party company. Meta itself launched Meta Verified, a program for emerging creators, which authenticates their accounts through government ID verification and grants access to dedicated customer support.

The prevalence of online impersonation has been a growing concern, as highlighted a 2021 survey conducted the Centre for International Governance Innovation. The survey revealed that 62 percent of the respondents had personally experienced online impersonation, with women being more affected than men. With the introduction of this paid verification program, Meta aims to tackle this issue and provide businesses with the means to establish their credibility and trustworthiness in the digital space.

FAQ:

Q: How much does the paid verification program cost for Canadian businesses?

A: The program costs $36.99 per month.

Q: What benefits do businesses receive subscribing to the program?

A: Subscribing businesses receive a verification badge, proactive monitoring for impersonation, access to support for account troubleshooting, increased visibility in search results, and recommendation as a verified business to follow in user feeds.

Q: Is there a requirement for businesses to join the program?

A: Yes, businesses must meet Meta’s minimum tenure requirement, although the specific threshold has not been disclosed.

Q: Has Meta tested a similar program before?

A: Yes, Meta tested a paid verification program in New Zealand, which has contributed to the improvements made in the Canadian program.

Q: Why is account verification important?

A: Account verification helps businesses establish their authenticity and credibility, while also addressing the issue of online impersonation that has become a prevalent concern.