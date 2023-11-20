New Article: Meta Disbands Responsible AI Division, Focusing on Generative AI Product Development

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has recently made the decision to disband its Responsible AI division, a team dedicated to ensuring the safety of its artificial intelligence (AI) ventures. The move comes as Meta undergoes a series of changes, including layoffs and team restructuring throughout the year.

The majority of the members from the Responsible AI division have been reassigned to Meta’s Generative AI product development team. This team, established earlier this year, is focused on creating products that can generate language and images that imitate human-made versions. As the AI industry continues to advance rapidly, many tech companies, including Meta, are investing heavily in machine learning development to keep up with the AI revolution.

The decision to dismantle the Responsible AI division aligns with Meta’s “year of efficiency” initiative, as highlighted CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a February earnings call. This initiative has led to various changes within the company, such as layoffs and team mergers, to streamline operations and improve overall efficiency.

Safety in AI has become a key priority for major industry players, especially with increased scrutiny from regulators and officials. In recognition of the importance of AI safety, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI formed an industry group in July specifically focused on establishing safety standards as AI technology progresses.

While the Responsible AI division has been disbanded, Meta assures that they remain committed to responsible AI development and use. The former members of the division, now integrated into different teams across the organization, will continue to support the goals of safe and responsible AI.

