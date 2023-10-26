Meta Platforms Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Plans for Future Growth

Meta Platforms, the owner of popular social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, exceeded expectations for profit and revenue in the third quarter of 2024. The company’s strong performance can be attributed to its ongoing cost-cutting measures and a rebound in digital advertising spending ahead of the holiday season.

With its best operating margins in two years, Meta Platforms has successfully trimmed expenses for the year. However, the company plans to increase its spending in 2024, surpassing Wall Street estimates. This decision comes as Meta Platforms looks to prioritize hiring needs for next year and continues to invest in AI infrastructure. It also anticipates potential dampening of fourth-quarter sales due to the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Despite the positive performance in the stock market this year, with shares rising nearly 150 percent, Meta Platforms is still recovering from a challenging 2022. The company experienced a decline in investor confidence as it faced competitive pressures and a post-pandemic slump in digital ads. In response, Meta Platforms has reduced its workforce 21,000 employees, primarily in non-engineering roles. Moving forward, the company plans to focus on hiring engineering talent to support its growth initiatives.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence as the company’s top investment priority for 2024. In order to avoid excessive headcount, Meta Platforms will de-prioritize several non-AI projects. This strategic approach aims to maintain stability and enable the company to navigate a volatile world successfully.

Looking ahead, Meta Platforms anticipates ending 2024 with a significantly higher headcount compared to the approximately 66,000 employees it had at the end of September. The company’s strong Q3 performance, efficient cost control measures, and investments in AI infrastructure position it favorably for the anticipated global surge in digital ad spending. Meta Platforms remains resilient and committed to providing innovative social media experiences for its users worldwide.

