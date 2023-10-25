Meta Platforms Exceeds Revenue Expectations, Looks Ahead to Increased Spending and Regulatory Challenges

Meta Platforms, the social media giant formerly known as Facebook, announced better-than-expected third-quarter revenue. However, the company also cautioned investors about the likelihood of higher spending and increased regulatory pressures in the coming years.

In the third quarter, Meta reported revenue of $34.15 billion, representing a 23% increase. Analysts had projected revenue of $33.56 billion. The company also surpassed profit expectations, further bolstering investor confidence. As a result, Meta’s shares rose 4% in after-hours trading.

Despite these positive results, Meta acknowledged that it anticipates significantly higher expenses in 2024, with total expenses projected to fall within the range of $94 billion to $99 billion. This estimate exceeded previous forecasts and raised some concerns among investors. Additionally, the company revised its 2023 total expenses outlook to $87 billion to $89 billion, narrowing the range from its earlier forecast.

To mitigate the impact of increased expenses, Meta has been implementing austerity measures since last year. These measures included a substantial reduction in its workforce, with approximately 21,000 employees let go. The company’s aggressive approach, combined with a recovery in digital advertising and growing excitement around emerging AI technology, has contributed to Meta’s shares more than doubling in value this year.

However, Meta also admitted that it continues to face regulatory challenges. As governments around the world scrutinize social media platforms, Meta expects to encounter additional regulatory pressures in the future. While the company did not provide specific details, these pressures may require increased investment in compliance and other related areas.

Despite these potential obstacles, Meta remains optimistic about its user base and engagement. The company reported a 7% increase in daily active people (DAP) during the third quarter. DAP is a metric used to measure the number of unique users who utilize any of Meta’s apps on a given day, such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, or WhatsApp. Notably, this growth in DAP continued from the previous quarter, where it also increased 7%.

As Meta forges ahead, it will need to navigate both the financial impacts of increased spending and the mounting regulatory challenges that lie ahead. However, with its strong user base and ongoing technological advancements, the company remains well-positioned to overcome these obstacles and drive future growth.

FAQs:

1. What is Meta Platforms?

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is a social media company that operates various popular apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

2. How did Meta perform in the third quarter?

Meta exceeded revenue expectations, reporting $34.15 billion in revenue, a 23% increase from the previous year.

3. What are Meta’s projected expenses for 2024?

Meta anticipates total expenses in the range of $94 billion to $99 billion for 2024, higher than previous estimates.

4. How did Meta address regulatory pressures?

Meta acknowledged the likelihood of increased regulatory pressures in the future but did not provide specific details. The company expects to invest in compliance and related areas to address these challenges.

5. How did Meta’s user base perform in the third quarter?

Meta saw a 7% growth in daily active people (DAP) during the third quarter, indicating continued engagement across its apps.