Meta Platforms Inc. Considers Building $800 Million Data Center in Northeast El Paso

Meta Platforms Inc., the company behind popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is exploring the possibility of constructing a massive $800 million data center in Northeast El Paso. The news was made public after the El Paso City Council and El Paso County Commissioners Court approved significant incentives, including property tax rebates, to attract Meta to the area.

The company, previously known as Facebook, utilized Wurldwide LLC, a subsidiary it established, to handle the acquisition of land in El Paso and negotiate economic development agreements. The potential presence of Meta in El Paso has generated excitement among local officials, who believe that the arrival of such a prominent technology company would contribute to the growth of a broader technological ecosystem in the region.

While El Paso competes with other cities for the data center, the approved incentives and actions taken the City Council have positioned El Paso as a strong contender. Elizabeth Triggs, the city’s economic development director, expressed optimism about Meta’s decision to disclose its involvement after the incentives were approved, considering it a positive sign.

The proposed data center will occupy approximately 1,039 acres of land situated near the New Mexico state line, along a less-traveled stretch of Stan Roberts Sr. Avenue, in close proximity to U.S. Highway 54. Under the economic development agreement, Meta would be obligated to build an $800 million hyperscale data center. However, there is speculation that the company may opt to construct a larger campus, as it has done in other locations.

Representatives from Meta were not present at the recent city and county meetings, and the company has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the project. The final vote on authorizing the sale agreement for the land will take place on Tuesday, and Meta would have until April 2024 to complete the purchase, with the possibility of extensions.

If the plans are realized, this would mark Meta’s 19th data center campus worldwide, solidifying its position as a leading player in the IT sector and further expanding its global infrastructure. This story is still developing, and any updates will be reported accordingly.